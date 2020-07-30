Cuomo Announces $30 Million To Enhance COVID 19 Tracing

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced more than $30 million in funding to enhance COVID-19 contact tracing and flu prevention ahead of the fall flu season.

The majority of funds will be available to counties in the form of grants.

The money will be used to increase local health department staffing capacity for enhanced detection, surveillance and prevention of COVID-19.

Oneida County will get over $543,000 and Herkimer County will receive $254,000.

The governor also announced $2 million in additional immunization funds to expand flu vaccination rates statewide.

"As we continue to battle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we are also preparing for the upcoming fall flu season," Cuomo said. "We are making $30 million dollars in grant funding available to counties to increase their contact tracing - which has worked very well for us - and to expand flu prevention and vaccinations to help ensure counties are ready to provide both flu and COVID-19 testing to residents."

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York state fell to 568 on Wednesday.

That’s the lowest number since March 17th.

Cuomo says of the over 73,000 tests performed yesterday, 777 or just over one percent were positive.

There were 13 COVID fatalities yesterday.