Cuomo Announces Erie Canalway Trial Expansion In Herkimer County

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today the start of construction on a new section of the Erie Canalway Trail between Ilion and Mohawk.

The 1.9 mile trial will help close a nearly 20-mile gap in the Mohawk Valley Section of the Empire State Trail.

The project was approved this week by the New York Power Authority and the New York State Canal Corporation.

"During one of the most challenging times in our state's history, it's important for New Yorkers to get outside, have fun and even get some exercise by taking advantage of our scenic trailways and world-class parks," Cuomo said. "This latest expansion of the Erie Canalway Trail will provide New Yorkers with more opportunity to walk, bike and run alongside some of our most unique natural resources while getting a firsthand look at the state's historic infrastructure and heritage."

The project includes a 10-foot wide, 1.9-mile long asphalt path and a 130-foot long pedestrian bridge over Fulmer Creek.

The new trail is expected to be substantially completed by December.

.