Cuomo Announces Indoor Entertainment Centers Can Open In March

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today that indoor family entertainment centers and places of amusement can open at a 25 percent capacity limit beginning March 26th.

Cuomo says outdoor amusement parks can re-open on April 9th at 33 percent capacity.

He says all facilities must submit re-opening plans with health protocols to their local health department.

Cuomo also says summer camps can begin to plan for re-opening.

The Department of Health will issue specific opening guidelines in the coming weeks.

"In New York, we base our decisions on the science and data and adjust as the virus adjusts," Cuomo said. "With continued decreases in the infection and hospitalization rates, we have been able to take steps toward beginning our post-COVID recovery and we are excited to now be in a place where we can bring back our recreational industries with safety protocols in place.

Meanwhile, the governor is releasing New York state’s latest COVID-19 numbers.

Cuomo says the statewide positivity rate is 3.5 percent and hospitalizations have fallen to 6,574.

109 residents died from COVID-19 on Monday.

Cuomo also says he met with County Executives yesterday on vaccine distribution.

He says more than 3.3 million doses have been administered so far.