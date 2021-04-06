Cuomo Announces Launch Of Statewide Vaccinate NY Campaign

Andreas Rentz, Getty Images

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced the launch of the “Vaccinate NY” ad campaign to encourage all New Yorkers to get their COVID-19 vaccination.

The initiative comes as universal eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine goes into effect and all New Yorkers ages 16 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.

"Now that all New Yorkers are eligible to receive the vaccine, it is critical that no one is left behind in our efforts to get New York vaccinated," Cuomo said. "For over a year, New Yorkers have sacrificed and dedicated themselves to slowing the spread of COVID-19. The light at the end of the tunnel has never been brighter and I encourage all New Yorkers to do the right thing and protect themselves and their communities by getting their vaccine. We are still in a footrace against the infection rate, but with millions more now eligible to get their vaccine we can finally win this war."

The ads will run across television, radio, online and print statewide.

New Yorkers can schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site on the “Am I Eligible” website or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Filed Under: andrew cuomo, coronavirus (COVID19), vaccinate ny
Categories: New York News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top