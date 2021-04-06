Cuomo Announces Launch Of Statewide Vaccinate NY Campaign

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced the launch of the “Vaccinate NY” ad campaign to encourage all New Yorkers to get their COVID-19 vaccination.

The initiative comes as universal eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine goes into effect and all New Yorkers ages 16 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.

"Now that all New Yorkers are eligible to receive the vaccine, it is critical that no one is left behind in our efforts to get New York vaccinated," Cuomo said. "For over a year, New Yorkers have sacrificed and dedicated themselves to slowing the spread of COVID-19. The light at the end of the tunnel has never been brighter and I encourage all New Yorkers to do the right thing and protect themselves and their communities by getting their vaccine. We are still in a footrace against the infection rate, but with millions more now eligible to get their vaccine we can finally win this war."

The ads will run across television, radio, online and print statewide.

New Yorkers can schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site on the “Am I Eligible” website or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).