Cuomo Announces Lowest Number Of COVID-19 Deaths

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state has reached the lowest number of deaths and hospitalizations since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Cuomo says 42 people in New York died from coronavirus on Thursday, down from 800 just eight weeks ago.

He also says the number of COVID-19 cases was down yesterday to just over 2,700 after a high of 18,825 during the peak of the pandemic.

"The people of the state radically changed how they behaved, and look at that progress: lowest number of hospitalizations to date in a matter of weeks. Today's achievement is proof we know we can change, and we know we can change dramatically when we work together," said Cuomo.



The Governor also confirmed 1,075 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 376,208 confirmed cases in New York State.

Today is day 97 of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Cuomo is also speaking out on an incident in Buffalo last night where a police officer pushed an elderly man to the ground during protests.

Cuomo says the incident is wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful.

He says police officers must enforce, not abuse, the law.

The governor is calling for the officers to be fired.