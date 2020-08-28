Cuomo Announces New Record Low COVID Infection Rate

Governor Andrew Cuomo says nearly 98,000 coronavirus tests were reported yesterday and 636, or 0.65%, were positive.

That’s the lowest positivity rate since the pandemic began.

New York’s positivity rate has now been below one-percent for 21 straight days.

Cuomo says 8 million tests have now been conducted by the state.

"Fighting COVID-19 requires enormous bravery and discipline from New Yorkers and I thank them for today's new record-low infection rate. This is evidence that what each of us does to slow the spread—wearing masks, socially distancing and washing hands—makes a real difference," Cuomo said. "We're continuing to expand our ability to test and contact trace as we pursue a phased, data-driven reopening, and that's why we've reached 8 million tests conducted in the state.

Total hospitalizations in the state fell to 478 and there were three COVID fatalities on Thursday.