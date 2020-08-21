Cuomo Announces Record Number Of COVID-19 Tests

New York state is reporting a record-high number of COVID-19 tests and the lowest number of hospitalizations since mid-March.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says nearly 98,880 tests were conducted yesterday.

The rate of positive tests was 0.72 percent, the 14 straight day the positivity rate was under one percent.

"Part of the reason we were able to tame the beast in New York is because of our aggressive testing strategy. When the federal administration fell down, New York stepped up - and yesterday we raised the bar even higher with nearly 100,000 tests reported in a single day," Cuomo said.

The governor also announced that hospitalizations dropped below 500 for the first time to 490, the lowest number since March 16th.

There were three COVID-19 deaths statewide yesterday.

The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are available at forward.ny.gov.