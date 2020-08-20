United Way Launches New Volunteer Platform

The United Way of the Mohawk Valley is launching a new volunteer platform – Volunteers United.

Volunteers United is an easy-to-use site for non-profits to list volunteer projects at no cost to them.

The site offers community members or organizations looking to volunteer one centralized location to search for opportunities.

“Our Volunteers United platform is the perfect way to help individuals and nonprofit agencies connect to fulfill the volunteer needs of our community,” said Erin Gutierrez Matt, United Way MV CEO. “This innovative tool will create efficiencies in the volunteer process across the board, building greater capacity for our region.”

The site sponsored by BME and Hummel’s Office Plus.

For more information, you can visit unitedway.mv.org.

