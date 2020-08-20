NYS Fair Will Have A Butter Sculpture This Year

While there will be no 2020 New York State Fair due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Fair tradition will continue.

The American Dairy Association North East is teaming up with the State Fair to bring this year’s annual butter sculpture to life.

The 800 pound butter sculpture will be officially unveiled on Tuesday, September 1st at 10 a.m. during a livestream on the Dairy Association’s Facebook page.

Great New York State Fair Director Troy Waffner said, “We know how much the Fair means to New Yorkers and while we’re busy planning the greatest Fair in our history for 2021, we are grateful to our longtime partners at American Dairy Association North East for creating an important part of the Fair in a difficult year.”

The duo of Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, who have created every butter sculpture at the Fair since 2003, will construct this year’s sculpture in about ten days.

