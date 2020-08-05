Cuomo Announces Statewide Crackdown On Speeding

State Police and local law enforcement will be increasing patrols over the next week to crack down on speeding across the state.

The enforcement campaign will run from August 6th to August 12th.

A “No Excuses” public service announcement will be airing on broadcast and cable networks statewide, highlighting the penalty for speeding.

"Speed limits are not a suggestion, they are the law and they save lives," said Cuomo.. "There is no excuse for driving at high speeds - it's unnecessary and endangers everyone on the road -- and I urge New Yorkers to be smart and slow down because it's not worth risking lives to save a few seconds on your next commute or trip to the store."

According to data from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany’s Rockefeller College, unsafe speed was a contributing factor in 34 percent of all fatal crashes from January to May.