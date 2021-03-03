Cuomo Apologizes Amid Sexual Harrassment Allegations

Governor Andrew Cuomo spoke for the first time today since several sexual harassment allegations were made against him.

Cuomo gave his first COVID-19 briefing since last month.

He says he never touched anyone inappropriately.

Cuomo admitted he was embarrassed about his past behavior and he also acknowledged he behaved in a way that made people feel uncomfortable.

The governor asked the people of the state to wait for the facts from the Attorney General’s report before forming an opinion and to then make a decision with the facts.

Cuomo says he is sorry and will be better for the experience.

And he told reporters he will not resign over the allegations.

Cuomo also said he will fully cooperate with the Attorney General's independent review of the allegations.