Cuomo Asking Protestors To Get Tested

Governor Andrew Cuomo say the state is expanding coronavirus testing criteria to include those who have joined recent protests.

Cuomo says if you were at a protest, get tested.

He says while many protesters have been wearing masks, he's observed very little social distancing, including during confrontations with police.

The governor's also urging anyone who took part in protests to tell their friends and family they did so in order to alert them that they could have been exposed.

"Testing is the most immediate data we have on where we are in this pandemic, giving us a fast snapshot of how many people are being infected," Cuomo said. "Our numbers have been going down every day, but now we have tens of thousands of people who have been protesting statewide that could lead to new spread of the virus. We're going to open the testing facilities for all people who were at a protest statewide and encourage any individual who attended any protest to be responsible and get tested."

Cuomo says New York is currently doing 50,000 COVID-19 tests a day.

He also announced that schools will be permitted to hold drive-in and drive-through graduation ceremonies this year.

Cuomo says the State will re-examine socially-distanced outdoor commencements at a later time.

