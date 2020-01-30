Cuomo Attends Inaugural ‘No Hate In Our State’ Conference

Governor Andrew Cuomo is proposing an additional $25 million dollars in security grant funding for organizations vulnerable to hate crimes.

The governor is also proposing expanding eligibility for the security grants to include houses of worship.

Cuomo made the announcements today at the inaugural “No Hate in Our State” security grants conference at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan.

"The vile acts of intolerance in our State and our country are repugnant to our values, and we must stand united in solidarity in condemning this rising tide of hate”, Cuomo said. "An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us. Government's number one responsibility is to ensure public safety, and these aggressive new efforts will provide religious and cultural institutions the support they need to protect themselves and keep their communities safe."

The announcements build on the $45 million in grant funding now available to help organizations vulnerable to hates crimes secure and protect their facilities.