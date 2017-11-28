Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced $20 Million for replacement of residential drinking water lead service lines.

The money will be used statewide for the much needed infrastructure updates. The funding is a result of New York's Clean Water Infrastructure Act of 2017.

Cuomo says, "These critical improvements to New York's drinking water infrastructure are vital to protecting public health and to laying the foundation for future growth and economic prosperity."

Drinking water can be exposed to lead when the service lines containing lead corrode. The use of lead service pipes for drinking water began decreasing in the 1930s, but some of those older lines are still in place.