Cuomo Believes New York Is Ahead Of The Coronavirus

Governor Andrew Cuomo says he believes New York is now ahead of the coronavirus and we are in control of our destiny.

The governor says everyone of us, through our actions, will shape the course of the pandemic and that’s why it’s so important to know the facts and stay informed.

Cuomo says when it comes to hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths, they all continue a slow decline in the state.

There were 216 more coronavirus deaths in New York on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Cuomo says he's concerned that 73-children in New York have a new inflammatory illness associated with COVID-19, including a five-year-old boy who died in New York City.

He says the State Department of Health is investigation.