Governor Andrew Cuomo marks his final day in office on Monday.

It's a job he's held since January of 2011.

Cuomo steps down just before midnight tonight, clearing the way for Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul to become New York's 57th and first female governor moments later.

Cuomo delivered a Farewell Address today.

Here are some of the Governor's remarks:

"I want you to know from the bottom of my heart, that every day I worked my hardest. I gave it my all and I tried my best to deliver for you. And that is the God's honest truth." "My faith has been in the people, not the politicians and not even the political system. I know too well the flaws of the political system. I believed and still believe that New Yorkers informed with the facts when they believe the facts, when they believe they're told the truth, they will do the right thing. Even when it's hard." "Thank you for the honor of serving as governor of New York. Thank you for allowing me to represent you. Thank you for empowering me to fight for you. Thank you for trusting me through COVID. Thank you for making New York State, the progressive Capitol of the nation. Thank you for vindicating E.B. White's words, often quoted by my father, God, rest his soul. When he said, 'New York is to the nation what the white church spire is to the village, the visible symbol of aspiration and faith, the white plume saying the way is up.'"

The Democratic Governor announced his resignation after a report from State Attorney General Letitia James accused Cuomo of sexually harassing at least 11 women.

Meanwhile, there are report from a top aide to Cuomo who says that he won't run for public office again.

Cuomo had planned to run for a fourth term next year.

