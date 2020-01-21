Cuomo Budget Proposal Calls For Medicaid Savings, Pot Sales

(AP) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has unveiled a $178 billion state budget proposal Tuesday that includes a plan to create a team tasked with reining in spending on Medicaid.

The Medicaid Redesign Team will be asked to find ways to trim $2.5 billion in spending from the program.

The Medicaid proposal was part of an overall spending plan that would increase state spending by 1.9%.

In his budget proposal, Cuomo also outlined a five-year plan that would spend $33 billion fighting climate change or preserving the environment.

He says his budget would increase spending on infrastructure by $25 billion to record levels.