Cuomo Cites Promising Decrease In COVID Numbers

Governor Andrew Cuomo is updating New York state’s latest coronavirus numbers.

Cuomo says we continue to see promising decreases in both positivity and hospitalization rates.

The statewide COVID-19 positivity rate is 3.1 percent and the 7-day average positivity rate is 3.3 percent, the lowest rate since November 27th.

The total number of hospitalizations are at 5,073.

"We're continuing to see promising decreases in the positivity and hospitalization rates, and these numbers show that our vaccination efforts and the disciplined behavior of New Yorkers are working to beat back this virus," Cuomo said.



Today's data is summarized below:

Test Results Reported - 278,942

Total Positive - 8,746

Percent Positive - 3.14%

7-Day Average Percent Positive - 3.34%

Patient Hospitalization - 5,703 (-173)

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week - -731

Patients Newly Admitted - 675

Hospital Counties - 55

Number ICU - 1,124 (-30)

Number ICU with Intubation - 774 (-26)

Total Discharges - 144,322 (+663)

Deaths - 89

Total Deaths - 38,227

There were 88 COVID deaths in the state on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the governor says as of Thursday morning, more than 2.5 million, or about 13 percent of New Yorkers have received a first dose of the COVID vaccine and more than 7 percent have received both doses.

Cuomo says providers have administered 91 percent of first doses delivered so far.