Cuomo Closing Schools In NYC COVID-19 Hot Spots

Governor Andrew Cuomo says just over one-percent of the statewide COVID-19 tests reported on Sunday outside of the Top 20 ZIP Code hot spots were positive, while the positivity rate in the hotspot areas was 5.5 percent.

Cuomo says New York City schools in those hot spot areas will be closed tomorrow.

The governor says religious institutions in those hot spots can stay open, but the communities must agree to follow the rules and be a partner in enforcement.

Cuomo also says the state will take over enforcement of mask wearing and social distancing in hot spot clusters.

Meanwhile, there were 636 hospitalizations and eight COVID deaths yesterday.

Monday is day 219 of the coronavirus pandemic in New York.

