Cuomo Delivers Budget Address

With New York state billions of dollars in the red, Governor Andrew Cuomo unveiled his 2022 Executive Budget proposal in Albany on Tuesday..

Cuomo says if the federal government doesn’t allocate $15 billion in funding to New York, programs could be cut and taxes may be raised.

The governor indicates he'll pursue legal action if New York receives less than the $15 billion mark.

"The story of COVID has many chapters - we launched the battle last year and now we must not only finish it, but begin an aggressive post-COVID reconstruction," Cuomo said.

Cuomo is also proposing a $130 million Pandemic Recovery and Restart Program.

He says the state needs to support small businesses, restaurants and theaters that have suffered the most during the COVID crisis.