Cuomo Designates Three Upstate Counties As COVID Yellow Zones

Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York state has entered a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic as the number of cases increase.

Cuomo says parts of Onondaga, Erie and Monroe Counties will be designated as micro-cluster “yellow zones.”

That means 25 people maximum at mass gathering, four people max at restaurant tables and schools will randomly test 20-percent of all people on campus weekly.

And bars and restaurants in those areas will close at midnight.

"COVID is surging across the country and the globe, and we expect the rates will continue to go up through the fall and into the winter," Cuomo said "The long-term prognosis is get a vaccine as quickly as possible, and administer the vaccine as quickly, fairly and equitably as possible. In the meantime, we manage the increase by doing more testing and targeted restrictions where necessary, and being more aggressive on enforcement.

The governor says 1,400 people are now hospitalized statewide and there were 26 COVID deaths yesterday, while the state’s positivity rate is 2.82 percent.