Cuomo Implementing COVID Cluster Initiative

Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York‘s COVID-19 infection rate remains low, but the state has a COVID cluster problem.

He says the clusters are caused by mass gatherings.

Cuomo says the state is implementing the “Cluster Initiative.”

He says they want to attack high infection rates inside and surrounding the clusters to prevent further spread.

Locations will be categorized either Red, Orange, or Yellow, based on proximity to the cluster and the severity of the problem will determine the response.

The governor says Binghamton has been designated a “yellow” precautionary zone.

Cuomo says schools in yellow zones will have to begin weekly COVID testing by next Friday.

Meanwhile, Cuomo says over 96,000 tests were reported yesterday and 1.45 percent were positive.

Hospitalizations were at 705 and there were nine COVID fatalities on Monday.