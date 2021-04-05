Cuomo Launches ‘Roll Up Your Sleeves’ Campaign

New York state is launching a new public service campaign to encourage New Yorkers to get a COVID-19 vaccine, especially those in hardest hit neighborhoods.

Governor Andrew Cuomo unveiled the “Roll Up Your Sleeves” New York initiative today.

The ads will be shown on television and online statewide starting on April 7.

Universal eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine goes into effect on Tuesday, with all New Yorkers 16 and older eligible to get the vaccine.

"The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war, but only if we all take it, and starting April 6, all New Yorkers age 16 and older will be able to get vaccinated," Cuomo said. "Since the start of this critical phase of our fight against COVID, we have made it our top priority to bring the vaccine to the communities that were hit the hardest by the virus, and with the 'Roll Up Your Sleeve' campaign, we are helping ensure that no community gets left behind in the vaccine distribution process.

New Yorkers can schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site on the 'Am I Eligible' website.