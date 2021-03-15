Cuomo Must Go Rally Held In Downtown Utica

The group Mohawk Valley Main Street Patriots held a “Cuomo Must Go” rally outside the State Office Building in downtown Utica on Monday.

The group says while Governor Cuomo is not leaving on his own, it’s time for the people of New York State to take action.

They’re circulating petitions to demand that state representatives immediately begin the impeachment process.

They Patriots say they’re petitioning our state representatives to have Governor Andrew Cuomo removed from office for multiple reasons.

1.Not being honest about Covid-19 Nursing Home deaths.

2.Sexual Harassment of NYS employees and others.

3. The passage of the “New Bail Reform Law”, the new law prohibits judges from imposing cash bail on defendants accused of misdemeanor offenses and felonies. Instead, these defendants must be released on their own recognizance and instructed to return to court.

The residents say the governor has shown multiple times that he is not for the people and

needs to be removed from office immediately.

photo courtesy of Jim Zecca

