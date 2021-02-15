Cuomo: NY Should Have Released Nursing Home Death Data Faster
NEW YORK (AP) — Under fire over his management of the coronavirus’ lethal path through New York’s nursing homes,Gov. Andrew Cuomo is insisting the state didn’t cover up deaths.
But he acknowledged Monday that officials should have moved faster to release some information sought by lawmakers, the public and the press.
The Democrat said at a virtual news conference that deaths in nursing homes and hospitals were always "fully, publicly and accurately reported.”
Cuomo has seen his image as a pandemic-taming leader dented by a series of disclosures involving nursing homes in recent weeks.
He said he would propose reforms involving nursing homes and hospitals in the upcoming state budget.
LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.