Cuomo: Probe NY’s ‘Illegal’ Ejection From Travel Program

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling for federal probes into New York’s ejection from trusted traveler security programs.

The Democratic governor’s call comes a day after Republican President Donald Trump’s administration reversed itself and told a court it had misrepresented the facts in a lawsuit over the programs that allow vetted travelers to avoid long security lines at airports.

Cuomo on Friday called it an illegal act of political abuse by Trump administration officials.

Cuomo called for investigations by Attorney General William Barr and congressional Democrats.