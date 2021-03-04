Cuomo Releases Latest COVID Numbers

Governor Andrew Cuomo's office is releasing New York’s latest COVID-19 numbers.

The statewide positivity rate is 2.8 percent, the lowest since November 21st.

The total number of hospitalizations is just over 5,100, the lowest number since December 9th.

There’s been a 44 percent decline in hospitalizations since mid-January.

There were 69 COVID-related deaths statewide on Wednesday.

Here are today's numbers:

Test Results Reported - 270,089

Total Positive - 7,593

Percent Positive - 2.81%

7-Day Average Percent Positive - 3.12%

Patient Hospitalization - 5,177 (-146)

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week - -526

Patients Newly Admitted - 606

Hospital Counties - 53

Number ICU - 1,043 (-4)

Number ICU with Intubation - 712 (-23)

Total Discharges - 148,355 (+625)

Deaths - 60

Total Deaths - 38,796

Meanwhile, Cuomo says 16 percent of New Yorkers have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Governor announced 139,823 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours.

As of Thursday morning, New York providers have administered 96 percent of first doses so far delivered.

"The infection rate and hospitalization rate are at the lowest we've seen since the holiday surge, and with steady increases to our vaccine supply, we're making great strides in defeating COVID once and for all," Cuomo said. "We are now able to ramp up our vaccination efforts even further with the approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and get even more shots into arms every day.

To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine, visit the 'Am I Eligible' screening tool.