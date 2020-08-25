Cuomo Removes Five States From Quarantine List

Governor Andrew Cuomo has removed five states from New York’s coronavirus quarantine list – Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, Maryland and Montana.

Guam has been added.

The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days.

"New Yorkers made enormous sacrifices to get our numbers as low as they are today, and we don't want to give up an inch of that hard-earned progress. That's why these travel advisory precautions are so important - we don't want people who travel to states with high community spread to bring the virus back here," Cuomo said.

Here's the full, updated travel advisory list:

Alabama

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Hawaii

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Nevada

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Virgin Islands

Wisconsin

The governor’s office is also releasing the latest COVID-19 numbers for New York state.

Of the over 67,000 tests reported yesterday, 629 or 0.94% were positive.

That’s 18 days in a row that the positivity rate was under 1%

Total hospitalizations are at 488 and there were two COVID fatalities on Monday.