Cuomo Reportedly Tried To Discredit Accuser

Governor Andrew Cuomo is facing more accusations regarding sexual harassment accusations against him.

Cuomo reportedly tried to lead a campaign to discredit one of his accusers.

The New York Times is reporting the governor created a letter suggesting Lindsay Boylan’s accusation was premeditated and politically motivated.

The Times says the letter detailed complaints against her and tried to link her to former President Donald Trump.

Sources tell the newspaper the letter was expected to be signed by numerous former and current aides, especially women.

Boylan was the first women to come forward with sexual harassment allegations and the letter was apparently circulating days after she spoke out.

Meanwhile, former New York Congressman Charles Rangel is speaking out in favor of Governor Cuomo.

Rangel says Cuomo deserves due process.

He also thanked the governor for what he has done and continues to do as the leader in the state.