Cuomo Says All Schools Can Reopen, NYSUT Responds

Governor Andrew Cuomo says all school districts will be able to re-open this fall because every region in the state is below the targeted infection rate.

He says the State Health Department will continue to go over re-opening plans and will notify school districts if they’re approved either today or Monday.

Out of 749 school districts across the state, 127 have not yet submitted plans to the Department of Health and another 50 are incomplete or deficient.

Cuomo is asking school districts to post how they are going to implement remote learning, testing and contact tracing

The governor also wants school districts to have at least three discussions with parents over the re-opening of schools.

New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta released the following statement today regarding the governor’s decision on reopening schools:

“We have been clear all along: Health and safety is the most important consideration in reopening school buildings. Viral infection rates tell only one part of the story. Many educators and parents have anxiety about local school district reopening plans that have been submitted to the state — if they even have been yet, with 127 districts that didn’t bother to submit them by last week and 50 considered incomplete by the state. Among the concerns that remain is the lack of guidance on specific procedures for closure, testing and contact tracing in the event of a COVID-19 case in a school. Right now, there may be some areas where parents and educators are confident in their district’s plan, but in many others, we know they aren’t. No district should consider themselves ready to reopen buildings until their plans are safe and everything in that plan meant to keep the school community safe is implemented. Being safe means parents and teachers must be confident in the reopening plan, and it is welcome news that districts must meet with parents and teachers this month. We’re thankful the governor agrees that forcing people back into the classroom when they feel their health is threatened is not what should happen. So if districts need to phase in the reopening of buildings, so be it. We must err on the side of caution. Period.”

Governor Cuomo also released the latest coronavirus number for the state.

70,000 tests were performed yesterday and one percent came back positive.

He says hospitalizations were at 579, while there were five COVID-19 fatalities statewide on Thursday.

.