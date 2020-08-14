Cuomo Says Bowling Alleys Can Open On Monday

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that bowling alleys will be allowed to open on Monday at 50 percent capacity.

Every other lane must be closed and patrons must wear a mask. Patrons will need to stay with the party at their assigned lane.

Cuomo says food and alcohol can be served, but staff must deliver orders to bowlers at their lanes.

Senator Joseph Griffo says he appreciates the governor listening to all those who raised their voices.

Griffo says bowling alley owners and others made a good case for re-opening and are prepared with great plans to protect the health and safety of patrons and will now have a chance.

Cuomo says protocols for gym openings will be released on Monday.

The governor also announced that museums and cultural institutions can open in New York City starting on August 24th.

Cuomo says of the over 85,000 COVID-19 tests performed statewide yesterday, 727 or 0.85 percent were positive.

It’s the seventh straight day the positive rate is under one-percent, which Cuomo calls fantastic.