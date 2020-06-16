Cuomo Says Hospitals Will Be allowed To Accept Visitors

Governor Andrew Cuomo says total COVID-19 hospitalization in New York state fell to 1,538 on Monday, the lowest number since March 20th.

Cuomo says the 3-day rolling average in coronavirus fatalities is at 24, a new record low.

The governor also announced today that hospitals will be allowed to accept visitors at their discretion, but they must follow state guidelines.

That includes limited visits and wearing masks.

Starting Friday, group homes can also start visitations.

Cuomo also warned New Yorkers to stay the course, so more people don’t die from COVID-19.

And the governor announced that the U.S Open tennis tournament will take place in Flushing from August 31st to September, but without spectators.