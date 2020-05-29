Cuomo Says Mohawk Valley Region Can Begin Phase 2 Of Reopening

Governor Andrew Cuomo has given the go ahead for the Mohawk Valley Region to begin Phase 2 of re-opening

Cuomo says the data in the Mohawk Valley and four other regions of the state has been reviewed by county, regional and state officials, along with global experts in virology.

He says the data shows all five regions have met the state's Phase 2 re-opening benchmarks.

The governor says retail curbside pickup will be open and hair salons and barbershops can also re-open with strict guidelines.

Cuomo also says New York City is on track to begin re-opening the week of June 8th.

Meanwhile, New York is repotring 67 new coronavirus deaths.

