Governor Andrew Cuomo says NY PAUSE and Social Distancing are working to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Cuomo says the number of hospitalized patients is down and the curve is flattening.

The governor says the curve will continue to flatten, if we keep doing what we’re doing.

Cuomo says there were 779 deaths on Tuesday, the highest single-day total since the outbreak began.

There have now been 6,268 coronavirus deaths in New York State and more than 140,000 confirmed cases.

Cuomo is also ordering flags to fly at half-staff to honor those who have died from COVID-19 in the state.