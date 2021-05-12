Cuomo Says Pools And Beaches Can Reopen On Memorial Day

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today that pools and beaches across New York state can re-open on Memorial Day, as long as people stay six-feet apart.

He says the goal is to allow 100 percent capacity at those locations by July 4.

Cuomo also announced today that 50 percent of New Yorkers age 18 or older have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. The governor says more than 17 million vaccine doses have been administered in New York State. He says nearly one-million have been administered over the past seven days.

"Our continued progress on vaccinations is phenomenal and that's a function of all the good work that our providers and volunteers across New York have done," Cuomo said. "We are hitting critical milestones, but the rate of people coming in to get vaccinated has declined, and that's troubling. We are especially focused on the youthful and the doubtful, and we are continuing to work with community leaders and pushing the message that everyone needs to get their shot because this vaccine is our key weapon in defeating this beast."

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first come first serve basis. The walk-in appointments are reserved for first doses only with second doses to be scheduled automatically after administration of the initial shot.

You can schedule an appointment on the "Am I Eligible App."

Meanwhile, Cuomo says the daily statewide COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen to 1.1 percent, the lowest since October 17.

The number of hospitalizations is 1,928. That’s the lowest number since November 14.

There were 26 COVID deaths in the state on Tuesday