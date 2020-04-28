Cuomo Says Re-Opening Should Be Based On Facts

Governor Andrew Cuomo says re-opening the state shouldn’t be political or philosophical, but based on facts.

Cuomo says he’s spoken to experts and has some criteria for re-opening.

He says if a hospital is at 70 percent capacity or the rate of transmission of infections is 1-point-1, those are danger signs.

Cuomo also says the number of new hospitalizations for coronavirus in New York is under 1,000, which is good news.

The governor says there were 335 COVID-19 deaths in the state on Monday.

That's the lowest daily tally recorded in April and the third straight day under 400.

Cuomo conducted his press briefing at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.