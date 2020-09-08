Cuomo Says Schools Must Issue Daily Coronavirus Report Cards

Governor Andrew Cuomo say we are now entering the post-Labor Day phase of the coronavirus pandemic and activity will be increasing, with people starting to get back to work and schools opening.

Cuomo also says flu season will put more strain on the testing system.

The governor says the state Department of Health will be issuing regulations starting today, requiring colleges to notify the state when they have 100 COVID-19 cases.

Those schools could be moved to remote learning.

New York state is also requiring all school districts to report daily data on the COVID infection rate and new cases at every school.

All of the data will be publicly available online at schoolcovidreportcard.health,ny.gov.

"Facts empower people to make informed decisions for the health and safety of themselves and their families," Cuomo said. "The COVID-19 Report Card will give parents, faculty and students the most up-to-date information on the status of their school and their school district's testing and results. I urge our school communities to stay vigilant and be smart."

Meanwhile, the statewide infection rate has now been below one-percent for 32 straight days.

Of the nearly 58,000 tests reported Sunday, 557 or 0.96 percent were positive.

Total hospitalizations were 445 and there were five COVID deaths statewide yesterday.

Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, and West Virginia are the states being added to New York’s quarantine list, while Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have been removed.