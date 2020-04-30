Cuomo Says Tracing Is The Biggest Hurdle To Opening State

Governor Andrew Cuomo says testing, tracing and isolation are the keys to re-opening New York State.

Cuomo says it’s easy to contact all the people one person who tested positive for coronavirus have come in contact with, but trying to do it for 4,000 people a day is a huge challenge.

He says the state will need 6,400 to 17,000 tracers depending on projected cases.

The governor says tracers will be drawn from state, city and county health departments first.

Cuomo says hospitalization rates are down in New York and new cases of COVID-19 are also down slightly.

306 residents died of coronavirus on Wednesday, the fifth straight day the number has been under 400.