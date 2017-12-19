Cuomo Signs Legislation Amending Charitable Gaming Act

Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation that amends the state law regarding the sale of raffle tickets for charitable organizations.

The legislation was co-sponsored by Senator Joseph Griffo.

Griffo says the previously required cash-only sales of raffle tickets negatively affected local charitable raffles like the Faxton St. Luke's Healthcare Foundation's Miracle Home Makeover.

Griffo said, “Allowing charitable organizations to accept raffle ticket purchases online or using debit and credit cards will allow fundraisers across the state to become even more successful in raising money on behalf of children, the elderly, the disabled and others in need. This will in turn enhance their capability to support vital programs and services within the communities they serve. I am pleased that the governor has signed this legislation that I co-sponsored and that he recognizes the importance of making it easier for charitable organizations to raise money by allowing raffle tickets to be purchased by a credit or debit card.”

The bill was sponsored in the Assembly by Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi, who issued the following statement: