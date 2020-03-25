Cuomo, Social Distancing Could Be Slowing Hospitalization Rates

Governor Andrew Cuomo says evidence suggests a density control plan put in place in New York state to stop the spread of coronavirus may be working.

Cuomo says on Sunday, hospitalizations were doubling every two days.

On Tuesday, they were doubling every 4.7 days.

Cuomo says residents must continue to follow guidelines of staying home to stop the spread of the disease.

There are now over 30,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, including 5,100 new cases.

12 percent of the state’s cases have required hospitalization.

The governor also says the state is still in desperate need of additional ventilators, as progress is being made on available hospital space and freeing up additional staff.