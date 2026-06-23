Utica Woman Charged After 2 Pounds of Cocaine, Multiple Guns Seized

A 43-year-old Utica woman is facing a series of felony drug and weapons charges after police say they seized more than two pounds of cocaine and four firearms during a raid at a city apartment.

Members of the Utica Police Department's Special Investigations Unit, working alongside the Oneida County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit and Utica Police patrol officers, executed a search warrant Monday at Apartment 1F of 922 Jay Street. The warrant stemmed from an ongoing investigation into the alleged sale and distribution of narcotics from the residence.

Cocaine and weapons Photo credit: Utica Police Cocaine and weapons Photo credit: Utica Police

Inside, investigators located the target of the investigation, identified as 43-year-old Lasonja Pulluaim of Utica. According to police, the search turned up more than two pounds of cocaine, three loaded handguns, a loaded AR-15 style rifle, scales and packaging materials commonly associated with drug trafficking.

It was a significant seizure.

Authorities say Pulluaim was taken into custody and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree, based on the weight of the cocaine recovered, as well as Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree for alleged intent to sell.

She also faces four counts each of Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree. Police said the third degree weapon charges are connected to a prior conviction. In addition, Pulluaim was charged with two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree.

No additional arrests were announced, and investigators have not released an estimated street value for the drugs seized. The investigation remains active.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from Utica Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email the author by clicking here to begin the process of making the necessary change.