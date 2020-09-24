Cuomo Starts COVID School Report Card

Governor Andrew Cuomo says a new website will allow parents to better track COVID-19 infections at their schools.

Cuomo says the website will show two sets of data – one from daily school surveys and the other from data collected in labs.

The address for the website is schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov.

He says the New York State Department of Health has been collecting and reporting data about student testing for two weeks.

The governor also says he’ll be appointing a task force to advise the state on the safety and effectiveness of a coronavirus vaccine once it's approved by the federal government.

We're going to put together a group for them to review the vaccine so I can look at the camera and I can say to New Yorkers that it's safe to take. I want to make sure that we know it's safe to take.” said Cuomo.

Meanwhile, Cuomo says just over one-percent of Wednesday’s coronavirus tests came back positive.