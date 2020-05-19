Cuomo To Allow Small Memorial Day Ceremonies

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state will allow Memorial Day ceremonies for ten people or less, but it’s up to local governments.

He’s also encouraging vehicle parades, which he says are appropriate.

Cuomo said Memorial Day is an important tradition and we need to honor our veterans.

Meanwhile, Cuomo says hospitalizations, intubations and new COVID-19 cases are down in New York state.

He says there were 105 coronavirus deaths on Monday.

Cuomo said again the state is ready and willing to partner with major sports teams that are interested in playing games safely, without fans.

The governor also announced the Capital Region should begin phase one of re-opening tomorrow.