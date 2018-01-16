Governor Andrew Cuomo released his 2019 budget proposal on Tuesday.

In a speech unveiling the $168 billion spending plan, Cuomo mostly focused on the deficit and the federal government.

He says recent changes to the federal tax code amount to a missile targeting New York.

Cuomo wants to restructure the state tax laws, shifting to an employer-paid system.

New York is facing a projected $4-billion dollar deficit this year and a $2 billion in federal health care cuts.

The budget includes a $769 million increase in school aid, continues the phase-in of the Middle Class Tax Cut for six million New Yorkers and establishes a new opioid epidemic surcharge