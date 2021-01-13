Cuomo Unveils Green Energy Agenda

Governor Andrew Cuomo delivered Day Three of his 2021 State of the State Address on Wednesday.

Cuomo focused on the Green Economy.

He says New York needs to build large scale renewable energy projects, build transmission capacity and create a green energy workforce training program.

The governor announced a $26 billion program to build 100 green energy projects across the state, many of which are already underway.

Cuomo also says New York will be opening a bidding process to build a green transmission grid to bring renewable energy from upstate New York to New York City.

"Green energy is a pressing moral imperative and a prime economic opportunity. New York can and will be the nation's leader for renewable energy innovation and production, all while securing jobs of the future for New Yorkers. Our entire green energy program will create a total 12,400 megawatts of green energy to power 6 million homes, directly create more than 50,000 jobs, and spur $29 billion in private investment all across the state," Cuomo said.



Earlier this week, the Governor announced proposals to win the war against COVID-19, by addressing New York's short-term economic issues, ensure social and racial justice, and reopen the state.

Proposals focused on building a new New York will be announced in the coming days.