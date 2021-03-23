Cuomo Updates New Yorkers On COVID-19 Fight

Governor Andrew Cuomo is releasing New York’s latest coronavirus numbers.

Cuomo says the state’s positivity rate is 4.7 percent.

4,681 residents are hospitalized statewide.

There were 53 COVID-related deaths on Monday.

Today's data is summarized below:

Test Results Reported - 143,521

Total Positive - 6,801

Percent Positive - 4.74%

7-Day Average Percent Positive - 3.33%

Patient Hospitalization - 4,681 (+211)

Patients Newly Admitted - 583

Hospital Counties - 51

Number ICU - 925 (+40)

Number ICU with Intubation - 596 (+20)

Total Discharges - 157,635 (+307)

Deaths - 53

Total Deaths - 40,023

Cuomo also says nearly 138,000 vaccine doses have been administered across New York’s distribution network over the last 24 hours, and more than one-million doses have been administered over the past week.

The governor says the delivery of the week 15 allocation will begin mid-week.

"The pool of eligible New Yorkers is now larger than ever before, which means we need to do more to reach everyone who is eligible. Over the next few weeks we expect to see vaccine production ramping up, and we have to make sure we have the capacity and the willingness to take the vaccine," Cuomo said.

Starting today, those ages 50 and up can sign up for the vaccine.

For more information, visit the "Am I Eligible" website.

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.





