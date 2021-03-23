Cuomo Updates New Yorkers On COVID-19 Fight
Governor Andrew Cuomo is releasing New York’s latest coronavirus numbers.
Cuomo says the state’s positivity rate is 4.7 percent.
4,681 residents are hospitalized statewide.
There were 53 COVID-related deaths on Monday.
Today's data is summarized below:
- Test Results Reported - 143,521
- Total Positive - 6,801
- Percent Positive - 4.74%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive - 3.33%
- Patient Hospitalization - 4,681 (+211)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 583
- Hospital Counties - 51
- Number ICU - 925 (+40)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 596 (+20)
- Total Discharges - 157,635 (+307)
- Deaths - 53
- Total Deaths - 40,023
Cuomo also says nearly 138,000 vaccine doses have been administered across New York’s distribution network over the last 24 hours, and more than one-million doses have been administered over the past week.
The governor says the delivery of the week 15 allocation will begin mid-week.
"The pool of eligible New Yorkers is now larger than ever before, which means we need to do more to reach everyone who is eligible. Over the next few weeks we expect to see vaccine production ramping up, and we have to make sure we have the capacity and the willingness to take the vaccine," Cuomo said.
Starting today, those ages 50 and up can sign up for the vaccine.
For more information, visit the "Am I Eligible" website.