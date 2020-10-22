Cuomo Updates New Yorkers On COVID-19 Numbers

Governor Andrew Cuomo says over 135,000 coronavirus tests were conducted in New York state yesterday and the statewide positive infection rate is 1.2 percent.

The positivity rate in the “micro cluster” areas is 3.2 percent, while the statewide rate is under one-percent without micro clusters.

The positivity rate in the Mohawk Valley is 0.6 percent.

Total hospitalizations are 986 and there were 15 COVID fatalities statewide on Wednesday.

Cuomo says counties near the Pennsylvania border are still seeing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

"We've been adjusting our focus in the micro-clusters - after 14 days of data, we rearranged the restrictions in Queens, Brooklyn, and we added focuses to Broome and Chemung," Cuomo said. "Through the fall, we will see micro-clusters come and go - they can literally be generated by a couple of events that violated rules. We might all be feeling COVID-fatigue, but we cannot afford to go backwards: We must all keep washing our hands, wearing our masks and remaining socially distant to protect the progress we've made in New York."

Cuomo added states will be responsible for administering a COVID vaccine and not local government.

.