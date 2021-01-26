Cuomo Updates New Yorkers On State Vaccine Program

Governor Andrew Cuomo is updating New Yorkers on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

Cuomo says New York has received 1.3 million first doses and has administered 93-percent of first dose vaccinations and 74 percent of first and second doses.

The Mohawk Valley region has administered just 57 percent of its first and second doses.

He says delivery of the week seven allocation from the federal government will not begin arriving until the middle of this week.

"We know the vaccine is the weapon that ends the war. That's why New York has built a vast infrastructure of providers and pop-up sites to get shots in arms quickly and fairly on a massive scale. The only problem - we don't have nearly enough supply," Cuomo said. "This isn't just a New York problem, it's happening across the country. The previous administration opened up the floodgates of eligibility and instead of increasing supply, they actually decreased it. We have the demand and the infrastructure in place to easily administer over 100,000 vaccinations per day, but our hands are tied - we need more supply!"

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. T

Seven-million New Yorkers are currently eligible to get the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the state COVID-19 positivity rate is 6.79 percent.

Total hospitalizations are at 8,831 and there were 162 COVID fatalities on Monday.