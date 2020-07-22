Cuomo Updates New York’s COVID-19 Numbers

Governor Andrew Cuomo updated the latest coronavirus numbers in New York state today.

Cuomo says 67,659 tests were conducted on Tuesday and 705 tests, or just over one percent, came back positive.

Total hospitalizations fell to 714 yesterday, another low since mid-March, but there were 9 COVID fatalities.

Cuomo says while the numbers remain low and steady, we can’t get complacent.

"Every day, we see the hard work of New Yorkers reflected in our numbers, which continue to steadily decline even as every part of the state has entered Phase Four of our phased, data-driven reopening," Cuomo said. "New Yorkers accomplished that - 19 million people working together because they cared about each other. If we are not careful, we could end up back right where we started, and all that hard work will have been for nothing. We cannot go back to the hell we experienced three months ago, so we must protect the progress we've made and continue to be New York Tough."

The Governor also confirmed 705 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 408,886 confirmed cases in New York State.