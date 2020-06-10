Cuomo; We Need To Be Careful And Smart When It Comes To Reopening

Governor Andrew Cuomo says restarting the economy and controlling the coronavirus at the same time is the challenge facing New York state.

Cuomo says it’s all about the numbers now and the numbers to watch are daily testing results.

The governor says the state is doing 50,000 tests a day, which provides a daily snapshot of the situation.

Cuomo also said reopening is harder than closing and New Yorkers need to be careful and smart.

Wednesday is day 102 of the COVID-19 crisis in New York.

During his briefing today, Cuomo also said he’s looking forward to signing legislation that will be the most dramatic police reforms in the country.